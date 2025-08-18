BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.01 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 12.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 185.70 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.77%)
FCCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.5%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
HUBC 160.22 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.86%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
MLCF 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.15%)
NBP 144.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.41%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
PPL 183.20 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (2.1%)
PREMA 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.7%)
PRL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
PTC 22.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 117.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.66%)
SSGC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
TRG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.37%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 15,049 Increased By 86.4 (0.58%)
BR30 42,444 Increased By 365.5 (0.87%)
KSE100 147,371 Increased By 879.3 (0.6%)
KSE30 45,017 Increased By 184.4 (0.41%)
Aug 18, 2025
Markets

Oil prices climb after US adviser says India’s Russian crude buying has to stop

  • Brent crude futures rose 30 cents, or 0.46%, to $66.15 a barrel
Reuters Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 01:39pm

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Monday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said India’s purchases of Russian crude were funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine and had to stop.

Brent crude futures rose 30 cents, or 0.46%, to $66.15 a barrel by 0629 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.19 a barrel, up 39 cents, or 0.62%.

Navarro said in an opinion piece published in the Financial Times that if India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the United States, it needs to start acting like one.

“India acts as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil, converting embargoed crude into high-value exports while giving Moscow the dollars it needs,” Navarro said. The market’s swift rebound after Navarro’s comments highlights how fragile sentiment is.

Any sign of Washington tightening its stance on India’s Russian oil purchases reintroduces a risk premium, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at brokerage Phillip Nova.

“The US adviser’s sharp words on India’s Russian crude imports, paired with postponed trade talks, revive concerns that energy flows remain hostage to trade and diplomatic frictions, even as peace prospects in Ukraine brighten,” Priyanka added.

Oil prices fell during early Asia trading after US President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday and emerged more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal instead of a ceasefire first.

Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders on Monday as the US president presses Ukraine to accept a quick peace deal to end Europe’s deadliest war in 80 years.

“The status quo remains largely intact for now,” RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said in a note, adding that Moscow would not walk back territorial demands while Ukraine and some European leaders would balk at the land-for-peace deal.

On Friday, Trump said he did not immediately need to consider retaliatory tariffs on countries such as China for buying Russian oil but might have to “in two or three weeks”, cooling concerns about a disruption in Russian supply.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer, is the largest buyer of Russian oil, followed by India.

Investors are also watching for clues from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments at this week’s Jackson Hole meeting regarding the path of interest rate cuts that could boost stocks to further records.

“It’s likely he will remain noncommittal and data-dependent, especially with one more payroll and Consumer Price Index (CPI) report before the September 17 FOMC meeting,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

