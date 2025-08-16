People should identify, expose terrorists, their facilitators in Balochistan, says DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has suggested residents of Balochistan to expose terrorists and their facilitators, adding the security forces must work together with the people and administration of Balochistan in this regard.

The military spokesperson said this during a special session with students participating in the ongoing internship programme organised by the ISPR.

During the session, an in-depth discussion was held regarding Pakistan, particularly focusing on Balochistan.

The ISPR director general answered in detail the questions asked by students belonging to Balochistan.

To a query, demanding a major operation against terrorism in Balochistan, wherein door-to-door inspection is suggested, Lt Gen Chaudhry said the punishment for one person’s terrorism cannot be given to an entire area or village.

An operation in any area can only succeed when the public itself identifies terrorists, he said.

“It’s not effective for the army to simply clear an area, conduct an operation, and then leave — as terrorists may return afterward. We must expose terrorists, their facilitators, and planners,” he said, adding that everything must be done wisely; “that’s why it’s called intelligence-based operations (IBOs)”.

The army has no interest in harming innocent civilians under the guise of counterterrorism, he maintained.

However, the lieutenant general also warned, any citizen who shelters terrorists or stores explosives in their home will have to face the consequences.

“We are made to believe that something is brewing in the minds of the people and youth of Balochistan against Pakistan.”

The people of Balochistan fully understand the relationship between the province and Pakistan, he said.

DG ISPR Chaudhry said the local people are standing up and must do so against terrorism and they are now identifying terrorists and their facilitators.

“They are fed up and weary of these terrorists. Visit Balochistan and see how wise and forward-thinking the Baloch people are,” he noted.

The DG ISPR reminded that every day, Pakistani officers, soldiers, and civilians are sacrificing their lives to keep the country free.

Speaking of an army officer belonging to Balochistan, Major Muhammad Anwar Kakar (Shaheed), he said Kakar was a brilliant officer and a great son of the soil.

“He had earlier sent several terrorists to hell during the PC Hotel Gwadar attack,” he said.

Chaudhry highlighted that countless success stories manifested that educated Baloch youth have become masters of their own fate.

“Samad Yar Jung, a renowned scientist from Balochistan, is a graduate of Cambridge University and an alumnus of Buleda School. Karate champion Shahzaib Rind, also from Balochistan, has carved his own destiny. Baloch girls are now serving as deputy commissioners in their districts.”