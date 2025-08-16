Cloudbursts, flash floods kill 328 in KP; Buner, Bajaur, Mansehra worst hit

Rescuers were struggling to retrieve bodies from debris after flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across northern Pakistan killed at least 344 people in the past 48 hours, authorities said on Saturday.

The seventh spell of monsoon rains has wreaked havoc in the upper regions of the country, with cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods claiming 328 lives in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

Most were killed in flash floods and collapsing houses, while at least 120 others were injured, as Pakistan experienced more rain than usual during the current monsoon season, washing away roads and buildings.

The provincial government has declared the severely affected mountainous districts of Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra and Battagram as disaster-hit areas.

People gather near a damaged vehicle and scattered debris after the road washed out following a flash flood in Mingora, the main city of Swat Valley, on August 16, 2025. Photo: AFP

One resident told AFP it felt like “the end of the world” was coming, as the ground shook with the force of the water.

The provincial rescue agency told AFP that around 2,000 rescue workers were engaged in recovering bodies from the debris and carrying out relief operations in nine affected districts where rain was still hampering efforts.

“Heavy rainfall, landslides in several areas, and washed-out roads are causing significant challenges in delivering aid, particularly in transporting heavy machinery and ambulances,” said Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rescue agency.

“Due to road closures in most areas, rescue workers are travelling on foot to conduct operations in remote regions,” he said.

“They are trying to evacuate survivors, but very few people are relocating due to the deaths of their relatives or loved ones being trapped in the debris.”

Nearly 200 killed in Pakistan’s north as torrential rains wreak havoc

On Friday, cloudbursts and torrential rains caused widespread destruction across Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The flash floods, lightning strikes, and soil erosion have paralysed life and cut off routes.

The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for Pakistan’s northwest, urging people to take “precautionary measures”.

Residents gather at the site of a damaged bridge following a storm that caused heavy rains and flooding on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on August 15, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The PDMA has warned that the current spell of heavy rains is likely to continue intermittently until August 21. Following directions from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, emergency relief funds have been released to the affected districts.

A total of Rs500 million has been allocated for relief and rehabilitation activities in the most severely affected areas. Buner will receive Rs 150 million, while Bajaur, Battagram, and Mansehra will each be given Rs100 million. Swat has been allocated Rs50 million to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

Devastating monsoon season

The monsoon season brings South Asia about three-quarters of its annual rainfall, vital for agriculture and food security, but it also brings destruction.

Landslides and flash floods are common during the season, which usually begins in June and eases by the end of September.

Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah, a representative of the national disaster agency, told AFP that this year’s monsoon season began earlier than usual and was expected to end later.

“The next 15 days… the intensity of the monsoon will further exacerbate,” he said.

In Buner district, where there have been dozens of deaths and injuries, resident Azizullah said he “thought it was doomsday”.

“I heard a loud noise as if the mountain was sliding. I rushed outside and saw the entire area shaking, like it was the end of the world,” he told AFP.

“The ground was trembling due to the force of the water, and it felt like death was staring me in the face.”

Edhi operation: 44 bodies recovered in Buner

The Edhi rescue and ambulance services organisation has conducted a rescue operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district following flash floods and natural calamities, according to the Edhi Information Bureau.

On the directives of Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi, volunteers have so far recovered the bodies of 44 people, including 15 children. The bodies were shifted from Daggar Hospital Buner and THQ Hospital to their native villages via Edhi ambulances. Additionally, 80 people have been rescued and shifted to safe locations, the Edhi information desk said.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a red alert and cancelled leaves of all rescue personnel, said the Rescue 1122 spokesperson.

“Rescue operations are ongoing in the flood-affected districts of the province. All personnel of the rescue emergency services will remain present at their stations,” the spokesperson said.

The official said additional operational staff might be sent to the affected districts if needed.

Govt mobilising all available resources: Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and destruction caused by the recent cloudbursts and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other northern parts of Pakistan.

In a statement, the minister said: “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, to those who are injured, and many whose homes and livelihoods have been swept away.”

Dar stated that the government is mobilising all available resources for relief and rescue operations. Whereas, he said, the federal and provincial agencies, the armed forces, and local administrations are working tirelessly.

The government is in close coordination to address immediate needs and plan for the long-term recovery of the impacted areas, he said.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has chaired an emergency meeting to address immediate needs and plan for long-term recovery,” he maintained.

FM Dar urged all Pakistanis, both at home and abroad, to keep the affected families in their prayers and contribute to the ongoing relief work. “InshAllah, together, we will overcome this difficult hour.”

In a show of solidarity, the foreign minister announced he would not hold his planned community interaction with the British Pakistani diaspora during his two-day visit to the UK. He expressed his solidarity with those who are grieving and said a need to ensure full attention remains on national relief efforts.

This decision cancelling UK community event was made despite long-scheduled official engagements with senior British officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Secretary General Commonwealth Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Minister of State Hamish Faulkner during his two-days visit to the UK.

“My sincere regrets to all the organisers of the community event,” he said.

NDMA restricts tourism in hilly areas

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a travel advisory restricting tourism in the country’s northern and mountainous areas due to the intensity of the monsoon spell.

In a statement, the NDMA called for the immediate imposition of travel restrictions in disaster-affected regions to ensure public safety. Relevant authorities have been instructed to take immediate action to limit tourist activities.

The authority further advised that public movement in dangerous areas should be restricted during monsoon spells. It added that if necessary, tourism-related restrictions could be implemented under Section 144.

The masses have also been urged to avoid traveling to the affected areas. The NDMA also directed law enforcement agencies in tourist areas to ensure strict compliance with the restrictions.

“This measure has been taken to prevent any further tragedies and protect citizens from the risks of landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods,” it said.