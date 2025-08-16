Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near east coast of Australia, EMSC says

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck near the east coast of Australia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was 10 km (6.2 miles) deep, the EMSC said. It earlier said the quake, which hit Queensland state, was of 5.7 magnitude.

There was no threat of tsunami to Queensland, Australia’s weather forecaster said in an alert on its website.

A spokesperson from state-run energy distribution company Energex told the Australian Broadcasting Corp that around 11,000 properties were without power after the quake.

More than 9,000 people reported feeling the quake, according to the federal agency Geoscience Australia, which recorded the epicentre as the rural town of Kilkivian, about 170 km (110 miles) northwest of the state capital Brisbane.