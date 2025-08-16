BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FY25 LSM output contracts by 0.74pc YoY

Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector has shown a negative growth of 0.74 percent in financial year 2024-25 compared to corresponding period of previous year.

According to statistics released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, LSM registered a growth of 4.14 per cent in June on year-on-year basis but declined by 3.67 percent on a month-on-month basis.

The main contributors towards overall negative growth of -0.74 percent are tobacco (0.10), textile (0.41),garments (0.88), petroleum products (0.37), pharmaceuticals (0.16), automobiles (0.85), other transport equipment (0.17), food (-0.32), chemicals (-0.28), non-metallic mineral products (-0.51), cement (-0.26), iron & steel products (-0.40), electrical equipment (-0.34), machinery and equipment (-0.18), and furniture (-1.59).

LSM remains stuck in the past

The sectors showing growth during FY25 compared to FY24 are beverages by 1.29 per cent, tobacco by 7 per cent, textile by 2.49 per cent in FY25, wearing apparel 5.70 per cent, coke and petroleum products 5.33 per cent, automobiles 46.15 per cent and other transport equipment by 36.60 per cent.

The sectors showing decline during FY25 compared to corresponding period of FY24 includes food 1.83 per cent, chemicals 3.45 per cent, non-metallic mineral products 7.9 per cent, iron and steel products 8.71 per cent, electrical equipment 11.65 per cent, machinery and equipment 35.46 per cent, and furniture.

