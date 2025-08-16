WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 15, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Aug-25 13-Aug-25 12-Aug-25 11-Aug-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101737 0.101693 0.101947 0.101921 Euro 0.853233 0.854671 0.850649 0.850714 Japanese yen 0.00497976 0.004938 0.004939 U.K. pound 0.991108 0.990122 0.986353 0.984155 U.S. dollar 0.729883 0.729802 0.732939 0.731986 Algerian dinar 0.00562742 0.005632 0.005639 0.005638 Australian dollar 0.478 0.476707 0.476264 0.477694 Botswana pula 0.0549602 0.054881 0.054751 0.054753 Brazilian real 0.134941 0.135344 0.135614 0.134391 Brunei dollar 0.570266 0.568825 0.569848 0.570349 Canadian dollar 0.528671 0.53011 0.532079 0.531002 Chilean peso 0.000766386 0.000758 0.000756 0.000758 Czech koruna 0.0348626 0.034944 0.03476 0.034728 Danish krone 0.114325 0.114527 0.113977 0.11399 Indian rupee 0.00834293 0.008322 0.00836 0.008358 Israeli New Shekel 0.215623 0.215344 0.213747 0.214156 Korean won 0.000527448 0.000525 0.000528 0.000528 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39149 2.38966 2.39836 2.3972 Malaysian ringgit 0.173885 0.172857 0.173149 0.172822 Mauritian rupee 0.0160545 0.01603 0.015954 0.0161 Mexican peso 0.0387953 0.039162 0.039478 0.03921 New Zealand dollar 0.437017 0.433977 0.435549 0.435824 Norwegian krone 0.0715712 0.071556 0.07152 0.071459 Omani rial 1.89827 1.89805 1.90621 1.90373 Peruvian sol 0.205312 0.206567 0.207832 Philippine peso 0.0128302 0.012767 0.01286 0.012835 Polish zloty 0.199738 0.200754 0.1997 0.200572 Qatari riyal 0.200517 0.200495 0.201357 0.201095 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194635 0.194614 0.19545 0.195196 Singapore dollar 0.570266 0.568825 0.569848 0.570349 Swedish krona 0.0763042 0.076601 0.076005 0.076079 Swiss franc 0.906012 0.908053 0.903859 0.904133 Thai baht 0.02259 0.022564 Trinidadian dollar 0.108457 0.10821 0.108428 0.10834 U.A.E. dirham 0.198743 0.198721 0.199575 0.199315 Uruguayan peso 0.0182188 0.018251 0.018324 0.018288 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

