WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 15, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 14-Aug-25 13-Aug-25 12-Aug-25 11-Aug-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.101737 0.101693 0.101947 0.101921
Euro 0.853233 0.854671 0.850649 0.850714
Japanese yen 0.00497976 0.004938 0.004939
U.K. pound 0.991108 0.990122 0.986353 0.984155
U.S. dollar 0.729883 0.729802 0.732939 0.731986
Algerian dinar 0.00562742 0.005632 0.005639 0.005638
Australian dollar 0.478 0.476707 0.476264 0.477694
Botswana pula 0.0549602 0.054881 0.054751 0.054753
Brazilian real 0.134941 0.135344 0.135614 0.134391
Brunei dollar 0.570266 0.568825 0.569848 0.570349
Canadian dollar 0.528671 0.53011 0.532079 0.531002
Chilean peso 0.000766386 0.000758 0.000756 0.000758
Czech koruna 0.0348626 0.034944 0.03476 0.034728
Danish krone 0.114325 0.114527 0.113977 0.11399
Indian rupee 0.00834293 0.008322 0.00836 0.008358
Israeli New Shekel 0.215623 0.215344 0.213747 0.214156
Korean won 0.000527448 0.000525 0.000528 0.000528
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39149 2.38966 2.39836 2.3972
Malaysian ringgit 0.173885 0.172857 0.173149 0.172822
Mauritian rupee 0.0160545 0.01603 0.015954 0.0161
Mexican peso 0.0387953 0.039162 0.039478 0.03921
New Zealand dollar 0.437017 0.433977 0.435549 0.435824
Norwegian krone 0.0715712 0.071556 0.07152 0.071459
Omani rial 1.89827 1.89805 1.90621 1.90373
Peruvian sol 0.205312 0.206567 0.207832
Philippine peso 0.0128302 0.012767 0.01286 0.012835
Polish zloty 0.199738 0.200754 0.1997 0.200572
Qatari riyal 0.200517 0.200495 0.201357 0.201095
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194635 0.194614 0.19545 0.195196
Singapore dollar 0.570266 0.568825 0.569848 0.570349
Swedish krona 0.0763042 0.076601 0.076005 0.076079
Swiss franc 0.906012 0.908053 0.903859 0.904133
Thai baht 0.02259 0.022564
Trinidadian dollar 0.108457 0.10821 0.108428 0.10834
U.A.E. dirham 0.198743 0.198721 0.199575 0.199315
Uruguayan peso 0.0182188 0.018251 0.018324 0.018288
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments