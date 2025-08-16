Markets Print 2025-08-16
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 15, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 146,491.63
High: 147,534.41
Low: 146,269.59
Net Change: 37.68
Volume (000): 187,001
Value (000): 22,246,418
Makt Cap (000) 4,362,136,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,880.46
NET CH (+) 216.46
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,692.16
NET CH (+) 85.86
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 43,619.93
NET CH (-) 65.44
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,405.13
NET CH (-) 240.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,871.27
NET CH (-) 189.78
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,340.99
NET CH (+) 8.25
------------------------------------
As on: 15- Aug -2025
====================================
