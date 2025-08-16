KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 15, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 146,491.63 High: 147,534.41 Low: 146,269.59 Net Change: 37.68 Volume (000): 187,001 Value (000): 22,246,418 Makt Cap (000) 4,362,136,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,880.46 NET CH (+) 216.46 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,692.16 NET CH (+) 85.86 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 43,619.93 NET CH (-) 65.44 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,405.13 NET CH (-) 240.95 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,871.27 NET CH (-) 189.78 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,340.99 NET CH (+) 8.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 15- Aug -2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025