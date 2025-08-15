BML 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.35 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.55%)
DCL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
DGKC 185.81 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.33%)
FCCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.98%)
FFL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
GCIL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.38%)
HUBC 160.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.24%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
MLCF 86.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
NBP 148.68 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.88%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
PPL 183.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.13%)
PREMA 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 118.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
SSGC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,054 Increased By 59.6 (0.4%)
BR30 42,498 Increased By 107.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 147,106 Increased By 576.9 (0.39%)
KSE30 45,026 Increased By 170.9 (0.38%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 crosses 147,000 as Moody’s upgrade improves investor mood

BR Web Desk Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 10:42am

Positive sentiments were observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as investors rejoiced over Moody’s Ratings’ improvement in Pakistan’s credit rating, pushing the benchmark KSE-100 Index above the 147,000 level during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At 10:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 147,486.35 level, an increase of 957.05 points or 0.65%.

Buying interest was seen in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including ARL, NRL, OGDC, POL, PPL, PSO, MCB, MEBL and NBP traded in the green.

Analysts attributed the buying rally to improvement in investor sentiments after Moody’s on Wednesday upgraded the government of Pakistan’s local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa1 from Caa2.

The global rating agency also upgraded the rating for the senior unsecured MTN programme to (P)Caa1 from (P)Caa2 and concurrently changed the outlook for the government of Pakistan to stable from positive.

Leading business organisations in the country, including the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), the Businessmen Forum, and the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), have welcomed Moody’s decision, calling it a highly positive development for the country’s economic future.

On Wednesday, PSX experienced a session of mild profit-taking, as bears took control amid concerns over a surge in the trade deficit and unmet IMF conditions for provincial tax collection.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 146,529.31 points, a decrease of 476.02 points or 0.32%.

The stock market was closed on Thursday, i.e. 14th August, on account of a public holiday.

Globally, Asian stocks made an uneven recovery as higher-than-expected producer price inflation dampened expectations of a jumbo rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s September meeting, while US bonds and equity futures stabilised.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3% after a report on Thursday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which showed the Producer Price Index increased 0.9% in July on a month-over-month basis, well above economists’ expectations.

The market is currently pricing in a 92.1% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut at its September meeting, compared with a 100% likelihood of a cut on Thursday, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. The chance of a jumbo 50 basis point cut fell to 0% from an earlier expectation of 5.7% a day ago.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 index Moody’s KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE index PSX holiday Pakistan credit rating KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 crosses 147,000 as Moody’s upgrade improves investor mood

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Oil maintains gains ahead of Trump-Putin summit

MoF gives the conditional go-ahead

USA tariff opens up new pharma export avenues

Spun yarn varieties: New customs’ values on imports notified

FED related cases: FBR allows direct ATIR appeals

Call option: Askari Bank to redeem Rs6bn TFCs early

FBR procurement plan: IHC-ordered automated IT refund system missing

Supreme Court Rules, 2025: SC invites suggestions and feedback

Read more stories