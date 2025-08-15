Agriculture Census 2024: a reliable compass?

After a fourteen-year gap, Pakistan has finally conducted its Agriculture Census. This is a significant and overdue achievement. In a country where agriculture still employs more than two fifths of the workforce and consumes over ninety percent of freshwater resources, the absence of fresh structural data has long hobbled serious policymaking. The use of modern survey tools, GIS mapping, a contemporary frame based on the Mouza Census 2020 and the Population Census 2023, and computer-assisted personal interviewing are all commendable upgrades. The decision to attempt a hybrid design that balances cost with coverage was also pragmatic.

That is where the good news ends. The census report is rich in numbers but light on the documentation that would make those numbers credible. Without proper methodological transparency, a poorly executed census is worse than no census at all. It risks embedding flawed baselines into policy frameworks, subsidies, and investment plans that will lock in distortions for years.

The 2024 results claim that the number of farms in Pakistan has risen from 8.26 million in 2010 to 11.70 million today, a 42 percent increase. Cultivated land is said to have grown by 24 percent, while average farm size has fallen from 6.4 acres to 5.1 acres. KP reportedly leads the expansion with a 171 percent jump in farm numbers, while Balochistan shows a 146 percent rise. At the same time, non-irrigated cultivated land has allegedly collapsed by over 40 percent, and livestock counts are up by 50 to 70 percent since 2006. If taken at face value, these changes amount to one of the fastest structural shifts in Pakistan’s agrarian history. The problem is that they strain credibility when set against the historical record, demographic trends, and on-ground conditions.

The most obvious concern is comparability with past rounds. The census admits that it handled FATA and ICT as per the administrative boundaries of 2010, but does not explain how those boundaries were reconciled with today’s geography in the published comparisons. KP’s tripling of farm numbers becomes much less mysterious if the merged districts of the former FATA are now included, yet the tables offer no clean before-and-after. Without a reconciliation annex that shows boundary adjustments province by province, it is impossible to know how much of the change is real and how much is administrative re-mapping.

The definition of the unit itself has also shifted. The census counts “agricultural households” which include not just landholders but also households with only livestock or agricultural machinery. That may be defensible for certain analytical purposes, but it is not directly comparable to the traditional concept of an “agricultural holding”. It also inflates counts in pastoral and peri-urban areas. Without bridge tables linking the new definition to the old one, inter-census growth rates are likely overstated.

Some changes may be more about classification than about reality. The sharp drop in rain-fed land coincides with an increase in tube-well irrigated area. This may partly reflect real investment in groundwater extraction, but it could also be the result of a reclassification rule where any field receiving supplemental irrigation in the past twelve months is tagged as irrigated. If the survey month happened to follow a year of drought relief or tubewell drilling, many fields could shift categories regardless of their long-term status.

Tenure shifts raise further doubts. The report shows owner-operated farms increasing by over fifty percent while pure tenants fall by one fifth. This does not align with field realities in many districts where tenancy and sharecropping have been rising under economic stress. Enumerator coding may be the culprit. Households that own even a micro-plot may be recorded as “owners” even if most of their cultivated land is rented in. Without tenure-by-size-class tables, the headline numbers are misleading.

Livestock data also suffers from a lack of coherence checks. The census shows cattle up seventy-three percent and goats up fifty-six percent since 2006, but there is no discussion of whether feed and fodder supply has kept pace. There is no cross-reference to cropped area under fodder, no water demand estimates, and no check against administrative data such as veterinary services or livestock product outputs. This leaves the possibility that livestock numbers are inflated by sampling and weighting artefacts.

The methodology chapter explains that the hybrid approach was designed with a fifteen percent margin of error at ninety-five percent confidence for sample-based indicators. This is a loose precision target for national baseline indicators, yet the report does not publish standard errors or relative standard errors for any table. It does not disclose non-response rates or how imputation was handled. Nor does it mention a post-enumeration survey to estimate undercount or overcount. Without these elements, the numbers cannot be subjected to the kind of independent scrutiny that would inspire confidence.

It would be unfair to dismiss the census entirely. Bringing it to completion after such a long hiatus, using modern tools, and updating the frame to current geography is an important step forward. Policymakers should acknowledge this progress. However, the lack of reconciliation with historical boundaries, shifts in definitions, absence of precision measures, and missing coherence checks mean that the toplines should not be treated as definitive. They are at best indicative signals that require careful cleaning before they are used to anchor policy.

The policy advice is clear. PBS should release a reconciliation note showing historical numbers restated to current boundaries, full sampling weights and confidence intervals, results of any post-enumeration coverage check, and a coherence annex linking census totals to auxiliary data on water, feed, inputs, and outputs. Without these, the Agriculture Census 2024 will not serve as a reliable compass for reform. A flawed baseline is worse than none, because it creates the illusion of knowledge and makes bad policy look evidence-based.