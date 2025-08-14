BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds steady ahead of New Delhi’s debt sale

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2025 11:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds were rangebound on Thursday, with investors awaiting New Delhi’s debt auction for more clues into the yield trajectory.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.4826% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with Wednesday’s close of 6.4811%.

New Delhi is set to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.20 billion) through a debt sale, which includes a 5-year bond and a new 30-year security.

The auction is being seen as a key test of demand for longer-term notes, traders said.

“Pre-policy, we had seen a lot of participation by banks in the longer end. If that repeats today, then we will see government securities sustaining levels,” a fund manager at an AMC said.

“Today’s auction will be a deciding factor for volatility or recovery of bonds.”

Traders are also likely to keep positions light ahead of a long weekend. The local debt market shut on Friday for Independence Day.

Any dips will trigger opportunistic buying during the day, traders said.

The Reserve Bank of India will hold an eight-day variable rate reverse repo auction to withdraw two trillion rupees from the banking system later in the day.

The banking system’s liquidity surplus continues to remain above 1% of deposits at 2.9 trillion rupees as on Wednesday.

Rates

India’s overnight index swap (OIS) rates continued to see receiving, with traders expecting at least one rate cut in 2025.

Meanwhile, falling U.S. Treasury yields and rising wagers for a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve are aiding the sentiment for longer-duration rates.

The one-year OIS rate INR1YMIBROIS=CC fell 1 basis point to 5.4950% and the two-year OIS rate was steady at 5.44%. The liquid five-year OIS rate dipped more than 1 bp to 5.6325%.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds steady ahead of New Delhi’s debt sale

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Local, forex issuer and senior unsecured: Moody’s upgrades debt ratings to ‘Caa1’

Pakistan to create new force in military to supervise missiles

CDA removes ROW charges for IT infrastructure, fiberization projects

Used cars’ import: Auto industry rallies against govt plan

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

Pakistan tenders to buy 200,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil climbs on supply risks; weak fundamentals weigh

PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Independence Day today

Read more stories