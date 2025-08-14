BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slips from record peak on concerns over BOJ policy, stronger yen

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2025 10:54am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday, pulling back from the record high reached in the previous session, amid concerns over the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) potential policy shift and a stronger yen.

The Nikkei fell 1.3% to 42,764.04 as of 0137 GMT.

The index crossed the key 43,000 metric for the first time on Wednesday, marking six consecutive sessions of gains. That took its winning run to 9% since the drop on August 4.

“Investors sold stocks as they locked in profits on growing concerns about the market overheating,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“Also, the market became cautious that the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates soon after (U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott) Bessent interfered with Japan’s central bank’s policy,” he said.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Bessent said the BOJ is going to hike interest rates as it is “behind the curve” in handling monetary policy.

The comments came as bets that the Federal Reserve will resume rate cuts next month sent the U.S. dollar to a three-week low.

A stronger yen typically weighs on exporter shares by reducing the value of overseas earnings when converted back into Japanese currency.

The broader Topix lost 1% to 3,060.33 and was set to snap a six-session winning streak.

Shares of chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost 0.3% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 1.1%.

Automakers declined, with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor losing 1.77% and 0.55%, respectively.

Bucking the sombre mood, technology investor SoftBank Group rose 2.82%.

Nikkei Nikkei index Japan’s Nikkei share Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei slips from record peak on concerns over BOJ policy, stronger yen

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Local, forex issuer and senior unsecured: Moody’s upgrades debt ratings to ‘Caa1’

Pakistan to create new force in military to supervise missiles

CDA removes ROW charges for IT infrastructure, fiberization projects

Used cars’ import: Auto industry rallies against govt plan

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

Pakistan tenders to buy 200,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil climbs on supply risks; weak fundamentals weigh

PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Independence Day today

Read more stories