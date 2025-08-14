BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-14

Weaker dollar supports copper

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

LONDON: Copper prices held broadly steady on Wednesday as a weaker dollar helped to extend the support gained from this week’s 90-day extension of the tariff truce between the United States and top metals consumer China.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.1% to $9,832 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading. It hit $9,865 on Tuesday and Wednesday, the highest since July 25. “The 90-day extension for the US-China trade discussions has been welcomed and helped all base metals rise yesterday. Copper is holding onto those gains with the aid of a weaker US dollar,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

The dollar hit a two-week low on Wednesday, making dollar-priced commodities more attractive for buyers using other currencies, on bolstered expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

Sets of data from China due this week may provide clearer direction to base metals as any weakness could bolden the case for economic stimulus, Shah said.

China’s new yuan loans contracted in July for the first time in 20 years, falling well short of analysts’ forecasts. However, outstanding total social financing, used by analysts as a gauge of industrial metals demand, rose 9%, hitting the highest since February 2024. Suspension of production at a major lithium mine by Chinese battery giant CATL earlier this week as it applied to renew its mining licence raised hopes of a broader crackdown on overcapacity in other sectors.

“China has demonstrated its determination to stem ‘involution’ with the halting of CATL’s lithium mine. We are watching to see if China will address copper refining overcapacity through similar measures, which could lend support to prices,” Shah said.

LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,629.5 a ton in official activity, zinc fell 0.1% to $2,845, lead lost 0.4% to $2,008, tin eased 0.3% to $33,800, while nickel was steady at $15,335.

Copper Copper prices LME

Comments

200 characters

Weaker dollar supports copper

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Local, forex issuer and senior unsecured: Moody’s upgrades debt ratings to ‘Caa1’

Used cars’ import: Auto industry rallies against govt plan

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Independence Day today

Bilawal inaugurates new canal from Karachi

Pakistan economy in ‘better position’ to manage domestic risks, external shocks, says SBP

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s ratings to Caa1, changes outlook to stable

Islamabad hosts Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq festivities

Read more stories