KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 13, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 233.70 284.70 AED 77.19 77.49 EURO 331.25 333.33 SAR 75.49 75.31 GBP 333.67 386.05 INTERBANK 232.25 232.45 JPY 1.90 1.95 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025