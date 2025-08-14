KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 13, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 233.70 284.70 AED 77.19 77.49
EURO 331.25 333.33 SAR 75.49 75.31
GBP 333.67 386.05 INTERBANK 232.25 232.45
JPY 1.90 1.95
=========================================================================
