Markets Print 2025-08-14

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published August 14, 2025

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 13, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               233.70   284.70    AED                77.19     77.49
EURO                331.25   333.33    SAR                75.49     75.31
GBP                 333.67   386.05    INTERBANK         232.25    232.45
JPY                                                        1.90      1.95
=========================================================================

