Gold price continues to fall, reaches Rs358,100

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to decrease on Wednesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs358,100 after a decline of Rs200 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,013 after it lost Rs171.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs358,300 after a decline of Rs500 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,354 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $2, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs59 to reach Rs4,072.