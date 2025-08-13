BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
DCL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
DGKC 185.68 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.3%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.2%)
FFL 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.12%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
KOSM 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
MLCF 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
NBP 146.85 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (3.58%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.04%)
PIAHCLA 20.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.53%)
PPL 183.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.08%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.17%)
PTC 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
SNGP 117.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.05%)
SSGC 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.04%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.08%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,003 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,443 Decreased By -78.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Markets

Gold price continues to fall, reaches Rs358,100

BR Web Desk Published 13 Aug, 2025 03:43pm

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to decrease on Wednesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs358,100 after a decline of Rs200 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,013 after it lost Rs171.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs358,300 after a decline of Rs500 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,354 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $2, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs59 to reach Rs4,072.

