BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Southern Taiwan shuts down ahead of arrival of Typhoon Podul

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 08:12am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TAIPEI: A large swathe of southern and eastern Taiwan shut down on Wednesday and hundreds of flights were cancelled ahead of the arrival later in the day of Typhoon Podul, with thousands of people evacuated.

Taiwan is regularly hit by typhoons, generally along its mountainous, sparsely populated east coast facing the Pacific.

The mid-strength Typhoon Podul, packing wind gusts as strong as 191 kph (118 mph), was heading for the southeastern city of Taitung as it intensifies and was expected to make landfall nearby on Wednesday afternoon, weather officials said.

“Destructive winds from typhoon expected. Take shelter as soon as possible,” read a text message alert issued to cellphone users in parts of Taitung early on Wednesday.

The alert warned people of gusts above 150 kph (93 mph) in the coming hours.

Nine cities and counties announced the suspension of work and school for Wednesday, including the southern metropolises of Kaohsiung and Tainan.

In the capital Taipei, home to Taiwan’s financial markets, there was no impact.

Authorities are also working to evacuate those whose homes were damaged by a July typhoon that brought record winds and damaged the electricity grid in a rare direct hit to Taiwan’s west coast.

The government said more than 5,500 people had been evacuated ahead of the typhoon’s arrival.

All domestic flights were cancelled on Wednesday - 252 in total - while 129 international ones were axed too, the transport ministry said.

Taiwan’s two main international carriers China Airlines and EVA Air said their cancellations were focused in routes out of Kaohsiung, with some flights from the island’s main international airport at Taoyuan stopped as well.

After making landfall, the storm is expected to hit Taiwan’s much more densely populated western coast before heading for China’s southern province of Fujian later this week.

As much as 600 mm (24 inches) of rain was forecast in southern mountainous areas over the next few days, the Central Weather Administration said.

More than a year’s rainfall fell in a single week this month in some southern areas, unleashing widespread landslides and flooding, with four deaths.

Taiwan Southern Taiwan shuts down Typhoon Podul

Comments

200 characters

Southern Taiwan shuts down ahead of arrival of Typhoon Podul

Pakistan govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses in state-owned enterprises

Pakistan explores avenues of furthering ties with World Economic Forum

Oil prices little changed as industry report points to slowing US demand

Pakistan economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Pakistan govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

Read more stories