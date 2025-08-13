US market: Exporters poised to gain notable competitive edge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exporters are poised to gain a significant competitive edge in the US market after the government successfully negotiated a reduction in reciprocal tariffs —from 29 percent to 19 percent. This marks the lowest tariff rate in the region and presents a major opportunity to boost Pakistan’s exports to the United States.

The development was discussed in a meeting on US Reciprocal Tariffs, chaired by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce Rana Ihsaan Afzal, Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul, senior officials from the Commerce Division and the Industries and Production Division, along with more than 30 leading exporters and SMEs from sectors including apparel and textiles, rice, salt, surgical instruments, sports goods, electronics, food and agriculture, leather, and others.

Industry leaders hailed the tariff reduction as one of Pakistan’s most strategic trade achievements in recent years, especially in comparison to regional competitors.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan stated that, following the Prime Minister’s directives, the feedback from exporters on the new opportunities would guide the next steps to fully leverage this development. He commended the contributions of the Finance Minister, Secretary Commerce, and private sector stakeholders in crafting a comprehensive strategy that led to this milestone.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar highlighted Pakistan’s improved regional standing and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting industries in unlocking business potential created by the new trade dynamics.

Exporters welcomed the government’s trade diplomacy efforts and urged for continued, predictable policy support to reduce manufacturing costs and ensure access to essential inputs — key to capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

The Commerce Minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to an export-led growth model, emphasizing both short-term relief measures and long-term strategies. He noted that all recommendations from the private sector would be forwarded to the Prime Minister for consideration. The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to expand Pakistan’s export footprint in the US market—transforming this breakthrough into a long-term national advantage for socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, talking to media at the parliament house after attending Standing Committee on Commerce, Jam Kamal stated that he has taken the business community into confidence on the opportunities for exporters in the US after new tariffs.

He further stated it would be a good opportunity for Balochistan as it has reservoirs of natural resources which will improve financial position of the province.

On a question regarding declaration of BLA and Majeed Brigade, Commerce Minister said that Pakistan had identified this terrorist organization years ago and the world is now accepting Pakistan’s position on India’s disruptive role in Balochistan.

“Politicians from Balochistan have made mistakes in properly representing the province. Terrorism cannot be used as a means to resolve Balochistan’s issues,“ he added.

Balochistan’s backwardness and deprivation cannot be resolved through terrorism. Pakistan’s federal institutions want to give political role to Balochistan’s youth, Jam said adding that the State wants to make Balochistan’s youth partners in employment, economy, and business.

