KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 38.451billion and the numbers of lots traded were 42,156.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 23.786 billion, followed by COTS (PK R6.944 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.264 billion), Silver (PKR 1.833 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.378 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.233 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 267.392 million), SP500 (PKR 250.086 million), DJ (PKR 237.464 million), Copper (PKR 125.755 million), Brent (PKR 60.577 million), Palladium (PKR 32.540 million) and Aluminum (PKR 710,412).

In Agricultural commodities, 16lots amounting to PKR 34.682million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025