BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
CPHL 87.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 186.50 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.93%)
FCCL 49.93 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.84%)
FFL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
HUBC 163.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.44%)
NBP 142.76 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.55%)
PAEL 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 186.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-1.87%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
PRL 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PTC 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SNGP 120.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.45%)
SSGC 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,113 Increased By 34.3 (0.23%)
BR30 42,674 Increased By 104.4 (0.25%)
KSE100 147,714 Increased By 784.5 (0.53%)
KSE30 45,260 Increased By 156 (0.35%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee inches upwards against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 282-283 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2025 10:22am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 282.28, a gain of Re0.17.

On Monday, rupee closed at 282.45.

Internationally, the US dollar held steady on Tuesday, with markets braced for a key consumer inflation report later in the day that could shape expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The Australian dollar was steady hours before a policy decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six counterparts, including the euro and yen - was steady at 98.497 as of 0046 GMT, after advancing 0.5% over the past two sessions.

Prior to that, the dollar had retreated as US President Donald Trump’s dovish-leaning pick to replace a Fed governor, and similarly inclined potential candidates for chairman, led traders to increase easing bets.

In addition, Fed officials have sounded increasingly uneasy about the labour market, signalling their as soon as September.

Cooling inflation could cement bets for a reduction next month, but if signs emerge that Trump’s tariffs are fuelling price pressures, that might keep the central bank on hold for now.

Traders currently put the odds of a quarter-point cut on September 17 at about 89%. The greenback rose 0.1% to 148.28 yen on Tuesday. The euro was flat at $1.1615.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Tuesday as the United States and China extended a pause on higher tariffs, easing concerns that an escalation of their trade war would disrupt their economies and crimp fuel demand in the world’s two largest oil consumers.

Brent crude futures gained 26 cents, or 0.39%, to $66.89 a barrel by 0015 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.34%, to $64.18.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee inches upwards against US dollar

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

PSX extends record-breaking rally on anticipation of US investments

Investments, trade deal: Pakistan, US in talks to finalise details

PM hails record business confidence

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

Oil gains as US-China tariff truce extension boosts trade hopes

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

US, China extend tariff truce by 90 days, staving off surge in duties

Read more stories