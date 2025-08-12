BML 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PSX ends flat, KSE-100 settles above 147,000

BR Web Desk Published August 12, 2025 Updated August 12, 2025 03:57pm
Photo: Reuters/File
Photo: Reuters/File

Despite strong early gains, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed Tuesday’s session on a flat note as investors opted for profit-taking after the KSE-100 index touched a record intra-day high of 147,976.98.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 settled at 147,005.32, a new record high, following a gain of 75.48 points or 0.05%.

Analysts attributed the investor optimism to encouraging corporate earnings and reports of upcoming US investments in Pakistan’s energy sector.

In an informal discussion upon his return from the United States, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that Pakistan will soon receive encouraging news of substantial investments across various sectors from the US.

The minister described the trade talks with the US as a major success for the country, noting that Pakistan is moving in the right direction and the results will be visible soon.

On Monday, the bulls stamped their authority on the PSX, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged 1,547.05 points, or 1.06%, to close at 146,929.84.

Globally, most Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, buoyed by an extension of a tariff truce between the world’s two largest economies, while Japanese shares hit an all-time peak, powered by tech shares after returning from a long weekend break.

US President Donald Trump extended a tariff truce with China by another 90 days on Monday, staving off triple-digit duties on Chinese goods, a move that was largely expected by investors and markets.

Investor sentiment in recent weeks has been supported by expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, resilient US corporate earnings, and clarity on US trade levies on trading partners.

Japan’s Nikkei climbed to a record high and was last up 2% as the country’s markets reopened after a public holiday on Monday, tracking other global indices this year.

Australia’s benchmark index also hit a record high, ahead of a monetary policy meeting at which the central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates.

That left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan a tad higher. China’s blue-chip stocks were flat while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index eased 0.1% in early trading.

