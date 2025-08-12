BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BOP 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
CPHL 87.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
DGKC 186.50 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.93%)
FCCL 49.93 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.84%)
FFL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
HUBC 163.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.44%)
NBP 142.76 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.55%)
PAEL 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 186.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-1.87%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
PRL 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PTC 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SNGP 120.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.45%)
SSGC 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
TELE 7.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,113 Increased By 34.3 (0.23%)
BR30 42,674 Increased By 104.4 (0.25%)
KSE100 147,714 Increased By 784.5 (0.53%)
KSE30 45,260 Increased By 156 (0.35%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil gains as US-China tariff truce extension boosts trade hopes

  • Brent crude futures gained 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $66.90
Reuters Published August 12, 2025 Updated August 12, 2025 10:50am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as the United States and China extended a pause on higher tariffs, easing concerns an escalation of their trade war would disrupt their economies and crimp fuel demand in the world’s two largest oil consumers.

Brent crude futures gained 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $66.90 a barrel by 0540 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $64.20.

U.S. President Donald Trump extended a tariff truce with China by another 90 days, a White House official said on Monday, staving off triple-digit duties on Chinese goods as U.S. retailers prepared for the critical end-of-year holiday season.

This raised hopes that an agreement could be attained between the world’s two largest economies and avert a virtual trade embargo between them. Tariffs risk slowing global growth, which could sap fuel demand and drag oil prices lower.

Oil’s gains have also been supported by fresh signs of softness in the U.S. labour market, which have boosted expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at brokerage Phillip Nova.

Also on the radar is U.S. inflation data later in the day, that could shape the Fed’s rate path. Interest rate cuts typically boost economic activity and oil demand.

Potentially weighing on the oil market, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are due to meet in Alaska on Friday to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.

“The U.S.-Russia diplomatic track on the Ukraine conflict remains a wildcard, with traders monitoring for any geopolitical surprises that could disrupt supply routes or sanction regimes,” Sachdeva said.

The meeting comes as the U.S. steps up pressure on Russia, with the threat of harsher penalties on Russian oil buyers such as China and India if no peace deal is reached.

“Any peace deal between Russia and Ukraine would end the risk of disruption to Russian oil that has been hovering over the market,” ANZ senior commodity strategist Daniel Hynes wrote in a note.

Trump set a deadline of last Friday for Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine or have its oil buyers face secondary sanctions, while pressing India to reduce purchases of Russian oil.

Washington also wants Beijing to stop buying Russian oil, with Trump threatening to impose secondary tariffs on China.

The risk of those sanctions being enacted has receded ahead of the August 15 Trump-Putin meeting.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil gains as US-China tariff truce extension boosts trade hopes

Security forces kill 3 more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob: ISPR

PSX extends record-breaking rally on anticipation of US investments

Intra-day update: rupee inches upwards against US dollar

Investments, trade deal: Pakistan, US in talks to finalise details

PM hails record business confidence

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

US, China extend tariff truce by 90 days, staving off surge in duties

Read more stories