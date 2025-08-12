Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

MAILISI: The first seminar on maize export potential to China was held on Monday at Mailisi, Vehari, a major maize-producing cluster. The event, which included maize growers, government officials, and industry representatives, highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to boost maize exports by meeting the stringent quality and safety standards required by the Chinese market. The seminar underscored the strategic importance of China as a key destination for Pakistani maize.

Speakers from various departments emphasized the need for strict adherence to international and Chinese standards.

The Department of Plant Protection (DPP) detailed the necessary phytosanitary compliances, including the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 and standards set by the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC). They also outlined key Chinese food safety standards for mycotoxins (GB 2761-2017), contaminants (GB 2762-2017), and pesticide residues (GB 2763-2021) as mandatory for market access.

TDAP organises series of seminars to boost maize exports

Dr Mubarik Ahmed from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) addressed critical quality control issues such as aflatoxins and the khapra beetle. He discussed strategies to mitigate these risks, including maintaining dry, cool, and clean grain storage, and noted that maize is the third most important food grain crop in Pakistan.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, DG TDAP, highlighted the significant opportunities presented by the recent finalization of the maize export protocol between Pakistan and China. He stated, “In 2023, China imported approximately 26.23 million metric tons of maize, valued at $9.01 billion. This protocol positions Pakistan to capitalize on China’s growing demand, driven by its expanding livestock and feed industries, offering a transformative opportunity to boost Pakistan’s agricultural exports and enhance foreign exchange earnings.”

He stressed that proactive engagement through capacity-building initiatives is crucial to prepare growers and exporters to meet China’s stringent quality and compliance standards, ensuring sustained market access.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025