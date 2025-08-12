BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
Print 2025-08-12

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply, Sanitation Project: Govt financing remains below agreed level: WB

Tahir Amin Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has pointed out that the government financing for “Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project” worth $430 million remains below the agreed level, official documents of the bank revealed.

The project development objective was to provide equitable and sustainable access to safely managed water and sanitation and reduce child stunting.

The project Mid-Term Review was conducted between April 7-11, 2025 and found the performance of the project “satisfactory” in terms of both Project Development Objectives and Implementation Progress. Upon completion of the tenure of the earlier Board of Directors, the Cabinet approved a new Board of Directors in June 2025.

Karachi water crisis: Experts propose ‘sustainable’ solutions

After Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)’s authorisation to launch the project in the remaining 1,800 villages, engineering design works were awarded in June 2025. Contracts of piped solutions were awarded for 251 villages. Out of these, 160 villages have started receiving water supply and sanitation services.

Works in 40 remaining villages are more than 80 per cent complete. Some of the remaining villages are delayed due to technical and administrative issues Moreover, a second set of civil works contract for 16 villages is expected to be awarded in August 2025. Government financing remains below the agreed level; funds are expected to be allocated in August 2025 based on the new budget, it added.

