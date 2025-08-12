Gold prices plunge

KARACHI: Local gold market saw a big plunge on Monday, mirroring a downtrend in global bullion value - by $36 to settle at $3,361 per ounce, traders said.

Tracking the bullion fall, local market traded gold at Rs358,800 per tola and Rs307,613 per 10 grams - down by Rs3,600 and Rs3,086 respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association cited.

Domestic silver market also posted a drop in prices by Rs51 and Rs44, reaching Rs4,013 per tola and Rs3440 per 10 grams, respectively. Silver was trading at $38 per ounce globally, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at rates differing those officially established by the jewellers association.

