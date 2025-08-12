BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
Markets Print 2025-08-12

Japanese rubber higher

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

SINGAPORE: Rubber futures in China and Singapore climbed on Monday, buoyed by expectations of US interest rate cuts, while weather concerns in top producer Thailand also lent support to prices.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery rose 195 yuan, or 1.26%, to 15,695 yuan ($2,184.99) per metric ton.

The most active September butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 235 yuan, or 2.04%, to 11,735 yuan ($1,633.70) per metric ton. Buying interest emerged last week after a sharp decline in the prior week, while prices also recovered on expectations of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, Japan Exchange Group said in a report on Monday.

Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows during August 11-16.

Meanwhile, China’s car sales growth slowed to 6.9% in July, compared with the previous year, down from an 18.6% year-on-year increase in June.

This comes amid a crackdown on price wars that have plagued the automobile industry, with lower automobile prices driven by fierce competition exerting a downward pressure on rubber tyre prices. Elsewhere, oil prices dipped on higher US tariffs, an OPEC output hike, and expectations of a Ukraine ceasefire pact. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

