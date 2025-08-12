BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Markets Print 2025-08-12

Copper prices fall as supply concerns ease

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Monday as Chile allowed mining to resume at Codelco’s El Teniente mine and the dollar strengthened, while the market awaited more clues on the path of interest rates. Benchmark three-month LME copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4% at $9,722 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading. The contract rose 1.4% last week.

Easing concerns on the supply side, Codelco said on Saturday that Chile’s state regulators had approved the reopening of those parts of the El Teniente mine not affected by the July 31 collapse that killed six workers.

On the consumption front, Chinese producer prices fell more than expected in July while consumer prices were unchanged, highlighting sluggish domestic demand.

There are hopes that demand from China, the world’s top metals consumer, would improve in September, usually a peak season, and that Beijing and Washington would again extend their deadline to reach a trade deal.

The metals market was broadly quiet, waiting for a US inflation report this week that could help to determine whether the Federal Reserve lowers borrowing costs next month, one trader said. Lower interest rates improve prospects for economic growth-dependent industrial metals.

“Base metals prices are moving in recent ranges amid thin summer trading conditions, lacking the catalyst to move decisively in one direction or the other,” said Standard Chartered analyst Sudakshina Unnikrishnan. Among other LME metals, zinc fell 0.7% to $2,807 a ton in official activity.

Meanwhile, the discount of the cash contract against three-month zinc narrowed to 20 cents from $13 on August 15, with available stocks in LME-registered warehouses at a two-year low.

Aluminium lost 0.7% to $2,591 a ton, lead eased by 0.5% to $1,998, tin added 0.1% to $33,650 and nickel rose 0.6% at $15,250.

