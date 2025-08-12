KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 44.358 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 46,913.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 31.88 4billion, followed by COTS (PKR3.903 billion), Crude oil (PKR 2.020 billion), Silver (PKR 2.003 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.851 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.188 billion), SP500 (PKR 479.382 million), Natural Gas (PKR 302.233 million), Copper (PKR 211.596 million) DJ (PKR 200.124 million), Palladium (PKR 32.437 million), Brent (PKR 24.767 million), and Aluminium (PKR 1.442 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 22lots amounting to PKR 27.041 million were traded.

