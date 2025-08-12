Modi calls Zelensky

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was committed to an “early and peaceful” end to the Ukraine war after a telephone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The conversation between the leaders came ahead of a summit between the presidents of Russia and the United States in Alaska on Friday to try to resolve the three-year war.

It also came after Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, during which he urged a “peaceful resolution” to the conflict.

New Delhi has longstanding ties with Moscow that have persisted despite India’s courtship of closer security partnerships with Washington and other Western allies.