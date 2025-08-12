BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-08-12

India plans credit guarantees for small firms, exporters hit by US tariffs

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2025 03:12am

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: India is planning to provide credit guarantees for loans overdue up to 90 days to small businesses and exporters, amid higher tariffs imposed by the US, two government sources told Reuters.

The federal finance ministry has proposed to provide 10%-15% credit guarantees to banks for advancing loans to stressed small businesses, with turnover up to 5 billion rupees, that fall under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) so-called special mention accounts (SMA), the sources said.

Loans that have not been repaid for 0-90 days fall under RBI’s SMA 0-2 category, but are not classified as non-performing assets.

India’s small businesses still struggle with limited access to timely and adequate formal credit.

The government will allocate about 40 billion rupees for providing guarantees to banks, both sources said.

The scheme is designed for firms that are stressed due to external factors “beyond their control”, and the eligibility criteria are being firmed up, according to the sources.

The criteria will cover small exporters who are currently facing uncertainties due to higher tariffs imposed by the US, a key market for Indian exports, the second source said.

The government estimates that about 55% of its merchandise exports to the United States will be subject to the tariff imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Separately, the Indian government is preparing a scheme to provide term loans for small exporters that would be backed by a government guarantee of a maximum 70%-75%, the second source said. The scheme was announced by India’s finance minister in the budget for fiscal 2026.

Indian banks have begun assessing their portfolios to gauge risks in sectors based on their exposure to the US market, three bankers aware of the matter said.

The assessments are internal and are not done on the directives of the RBI, they added. All three sources requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak with the media.

Donald Trump Indian government Reserve Bank of India US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

India plans credit guarantees for small firms, exporters hit by US tariffs

Aurangzeb hints at major US investment

PM hails record business confidence

Pakistan eyes China as key market for maize exports

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply, Sanitation Project: Govt financing remains below agreed level: WB

Protection of consumer interests: A robust framework is a must, Aurangzeb tells CCP

Rs300bn ‘windfall’: NA panel seeks sugar mill directors’ names

Sugar tender: TCP receives 4 bids

ATC acquits Qureshi, convicts Dr Yasmin and others for 10 years

Senior-most puisne judge of IHC speaks of corrupt system, practices

Failure to achieve financial close: Two key CPEC hydropower projects excluded from IGCEP

Read more stories