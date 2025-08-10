BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 10, 2025
Markets Print 2025-08-10

Coffee gains amid low stocks

Reuters Published August 10, 2025 Updated August 10, 2025 06:31am

LONDON: Coffee futures on ICE rose on Friday, heading for gains of 7% on the week, as US-Brazil trade remains frozen due to the Trump administration’s tariffs, and as stocks continue to slide.

Cocoa and sugar also rose.

COFFEE

Arabica coffee futures rose 2.6% to $2.9875 per lb at 1159 GMT, having hit a two-week high of $2.9940. Dealers said there are next to no new trades between the US and top coffee grower Brazil after Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods.

As for existing trades, coffee loaded in Brazil by the August 6 tariff deadline can enter the US without paying the tariff, provided it arrives by October 6. The US gets about a third of its coffee from Brazil, and market participants are for now drawing on ICE-certified stocks, which have fallen to a more than one-year low.

Hopes the US will exempt Brazilian coffee from tariffs are dimming meanwhile. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said he sees no room for direct talks with Trump. Robusta coffee rose 2.2% to $3,451 a metric ton.

SUGAR

Raw sugar rose 0.7% to 16.12 cents/lb but was heading for a third consecutive week of losses. The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said its sugar price index eased for a fifth consecutive month in July on expectations of increased production in Brazil and India, despite signs of recovering sugar import demand. Dealers, however, noted ongoing concerns about the ATR (sugar content) in top grower Brazil’s cane in 2025/26.

France’s constitutional court on Thursday blocked the re-introduction of a pesticide accused of harming bees. * White sugar rose 1% to $467.30 a ton.

COCOA

London cocoa rose 1.5% to 5,488 pounds per ton, heading for gains of 2% this week. New York cocoa rose 1.7% to $8,199 a ton.

