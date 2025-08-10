KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 42.374 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 43,574.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 23.943 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 7.071 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.455 billion), Silver (PKR 3.001 billion) Crude oil (PKR 1.873 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.502 billion), SP 500 (PKR 492.117 million), Natural Gas (PKR 283.696 million), DJ (PKR 262.509 million), Copper (PKR 54.998 million), Palladium (PKR 32.931 million), Brent (PKR 15.905 million), and Aluminum (PKR 10.057 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 54 lots amounting to PKR 375.216 million were traded.

