Markets Print 2025-08-09
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 08, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 145,382.80
High: 146,813.44
Low: 144,917.19
Net Change: 264.34
Volume (000): 276,740
Value (000): 37,153,652
Makt Cap (000) 4,329,607,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,371.17
NET CH (-) 172.54
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,266.98
NET CH (-) 120.58
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 42,538.55
NET CH (-) 9.79
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,744.93
NET CH (-) 121.31
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,079.63
NET CH (-) 67.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,314.74
NET CH (-) 31.81
------------------------------------
As on: 08- Aug -2025
====================================
