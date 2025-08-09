KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 08, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 145,382.80 High: 146,813.44 Low: 144,917.19 Net Change: 264.34 Volume (000): 276,740 Value (000): 37,153,652 Makt Cap (000) 4,329,607,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,371.17 NET CH (-) 172.54 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,266.98 NET CH (-) 120.58 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 42,538.55 NET CH (-) 9.79 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,744.93 NET CH (-) 121.31 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,079.63 NET CH (-) 67.76 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,314.74 NET CH (-) 31.81 ------------------------------------ As on: 08- Aug -2025 ====================================

