BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

BR Web Desk Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 04:03pm

Profit-taking was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) during the second half of the trading session on Friday, which erased all intra-day gains and pushed the market into negative territory.

Market kicked off trading on a positive note, pushing the benchmark KSE0-100 Index to an intra-day high of 146,813.43.

However, investors soon resorted to profit-taking in the second half of the trading session, dragging the index to an intraday low of 144,917.18.

At 4pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 145,180.13 level, a decrease of 467.00 points or 0.32%.

On Thursday, PSX extended its record-breaking rally as bullish sentiment persisted amid strong buying from local mutual funds.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index reached another record, making an all-time closing high of 145,647.14 points, which was 558.64 points or 0.39%.

Internationally, Japanese shares surged on Friday after positive earnings reports and expectations that the US would remove overlapping tariffs on the country’s goods, while shares were down in other Asian markets after a late retreat on Wall Street during the previous session.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4% with Hong Kong’s market leading declines, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses after nearing a one-week high.

Meanwhile, Japanese stocks soared, with the Nikkei 225 up 2% and the Topix index hitting a fresh record, trading above 3,000 for the first time.

Shares in SoftBank Group rallied as much as 11% after the technology investor reported that it swung back to profit in the first quarter. Sony Group gained 6%, adding to its earnings-fuelled 4.1% advance from Thursday.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.4%, on track to extend gains into a third day.

The rally for stocks comes “against the backdrop of an emerging titanic dovish pivot at the Federal Reserve,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG in Sydney.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would nominate Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Stephen Miran for the vacant seat at the Federal Reserve while the White House seeks a permanent addition to the central bank’s governing board and continues its search for a new Fed chair.

The market is also digesting a Bloomberg News report that Fed Governor Christopher Waller is the top candidate to replace Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends on May 15, 2026.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index kse 100 KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

Apex court rejects stay order plea on auction of Bahria Town properties

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Govt suspends mobile data service in Balochistan province for three weeks

Pakistan Petroleum thwarts ransomware attempt, says no critical data compromised

PM Shehbaz orders roadmap to boost Pakistan’s IT exports to $30bn

HUBCO shareholders approve $51mn guarantees for Thar-based coal projects

Pakistan dispatches 18th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza

Oil set for steepest weekly losses since June as tariffs cloud demand outlook

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4% WHT

Read more stories