BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-08

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

Sohail Sarfraz Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The IT and IT enabled services will continue to be subject to withholding tax rate of 4 percent during 2025-26.

According to an income tax circular of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the withholding tax rates on non-categorized services under section (u/s 153) applicable prior to Finance Act, 2025 were applied at the rate 9 percent and 11 percent for company and other than companies respectively.

The rate of withholding for Sports Person was 10 percent. Similarly, under section 152 and 153 of the Income Tax Ordinance categorized services were chargeable to withholding tax at the rate of 4 percent.

Pakistan’s IT, ITeS sector: P@SHA underscores need for consistent tax policy

Through Finance Act, 2025 the withholding tax rate for unspecified services as well as for sports person will be charged at the flat rate of 15 percent.

However, for specified services mentioned under section 152, the withholding tax rate have been increased from 4 percent to 8 percent and the rate under section 153 is increased from 4 percent to 6 percent excluding IT and IT enabled services which will continue to be subject to withholding tax rate of 4 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR IT services income tax withholding tax IT enabled Services Finance Act 2025

Comments

200 characters

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

Trade agreement with US: Govt says country secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

PM welcomes sharp rebound in exports

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20pc capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Proposed amendments to NEP Strategic Directive-87: PD facing strong resistance from provinces

Read more stories