KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 31.025 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 35,443.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.368 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.414 billion), Crude oil (PKR 3.613 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.438 billion),Silver (PKR 1.362 billion),Platinum (PKR 1.339 billion),DJ (PKR 463.389 million),SP500 (PKR 407.269 million),Natural Gas (PKR 280.244 million),Palladium (PKR 91.797 million), Copper (PKR 82.256 million),Brent (PKR 58.007 million), Japan Equity (PKR 23.004 million) and Aluminum (PKR 14.303 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 18lots amounting to PKR 61.346 million were traded.

