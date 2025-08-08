WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Aug 7, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 6-Aug-25 5-Aug-25 4-Aug-25 1-Aug-25
Chinese yuan 0.101998 0.102219 0.102257 0.102518
Euro 0.850918 0.848285 0.848775 0.842963
Japanese yen 0.004969 0.005 0.004972 0.004906
U.K. pound 0.976568 0.976159 0.976036 0.973244
U.S. dollar 0.733297 0.7347 0.733917 0.739182
Algerian dinar 0.005634 0.005639 0.005633 0.005645
Australian dollar 0.47569 0.474543 0.475664
Botswana pula 0.054557 0.054515 0.05431 0.05433
Brazilian real 0.133823 0.133308 0.13318
Brunei dollar 0.569684 0.570154 0.569988 0.569697
Canadian dollar 0.533462 0.532971
Chilean peso 0.000759 0.000762 0.000759 0.000757
Czech koruna 0.03463 0.034456 0.034531 0.034275
Danish krone 0.114029 0.113662 0.113734
Indian rupee 0.008361 0.008369 0.008387 0.008462
Israeli New Shekel 0.212673 0.213142 0.215604 0.216515
Korean won 0.000529 0.000531 0.000524 0.000532
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39953 2.40334 2.40156
Malaysian ringgit 0.173459 0.173667 0.173278 0.172807
Mauritian rupee 0.016015 0.015911 0.015839 0.015749
Mexican peso 0.039384 0.039159 0.038876
New Zealand dollar 0.433489 0.43384 0.434552 0.434491
Norwegian krone 0.071798 0.071543 0.071479
Omani rial 1.90714 1.91079 1.90876
Peruvian sol 0.206667
Philippine peso 0.012764 0.012774 0.012569
Polish zloty 0.198221 0.198214 0.198479 0.196926
Qatari riyal 0.201455 0.201841 0.201626
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195546 0.19592 0.195711
Singapore dollar 0.569684 0.570154 0.569988 0.569697
Swedish krona 0.076005 0.075923 0.075902
Swiss franc 0.908896 0.906813 0.908313
Thai baht 0.022652 0.022694 0.022599 0.022544
Trinidadian dollar 0.108656 0.1092 0.109018
U.A.E. dirham 0.199672 0.200054 0.199841
Uruguayan peso 0.018317 0.018307 0.018296
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
