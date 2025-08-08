WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 7, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-Aug-25 5-Aug-25 4-Aug-25 1-Aug-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101998 0.102219 0.102257 0.102518 Euro 0.850918 0.848285 0.848775 0.842963 Japanese yen 0.004969 0.005 0.004972 0.004906 U.K. pound 0.976568 0.976159 0.976036 0.973244 U.S. dollar 0.733297 0.7347 0.733917 0.739182 Algerian dinar 0.005634 0.005639 0.005633 0.005645 Australian dollar 0.47569 0.474543 0.475664 Botswana pula 0.054557 0.054515 0.05431 0.05433 Brazilian real 0.133823 0.133308 0.13318 Brunei dollar 0.569684 0.570154 0.569988 0.569697 Canadian dollar 0.533462 0.532971 Chilean peso 0.000759 0.000762 0.000759 0.000757 Czech koruna 0.03463 0.034456 0.034531 0.034275 Danish krone 0.114029 0.113662 0.113734 Indian rupee 0.008361 0.008369 0.008387 0.008462 Israeli New Shekel 0.212673 0.213142 0.215604 0.216515 Korean won 0.000529 0.000531 0.000524 0.000532 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39953 2.40334 2.40156 Malaysian ringgit 0.173459 0.173667 0.173278 0.172807 Mauritian rupee 0.016015 0.015911 0.015839 0.015749 Mexican peso 0.039384 0.039159 0.038876 New Zealand dollar 0.433489 0.43384 0.434552 0.434491 Norwegian krone 0.071798 0.071543 0.071479 Omani rial 1.90714 1.91079 1.90876 Peruvian sol 0.206667 Philippine peso 0.012764 0.012774 0.012569 Polish zloty 0.198221 0.198214 0.198479 0.196926 Qatari riyal 0.201455 0.201841 0.201626 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195546 0.19592 0.195711 Singapore dollar 0.569684 0.570154 0.569988 0.569697 Swedish krona 0.076005 0.075923 0.075902 Swiss franc 0.908896 0.906813 0.908313 Thai baht 0.022652 0.022694 0.022599 0.022544 Trinidadian dollar 0.108656 0.1092 0.109018 U.A.E. dirham 0.199672 0.200054 0.199841 Uruguayan peso 0.018317 0.018307 0.018296 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

