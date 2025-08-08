BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-08

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2025 06:00am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 7, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         6-Aug-25       5-Aug-25       4-Aug-25       1-Aug-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101998       0.102219       0.102257       0.102518
Euro                             0.850918       0.848285       0.848775       0.842963
Japanese yen                     0.004969          0.005       0.004972       0.004906
U.K. pound                       0.976568       0.976159       0.976036       0.973244
U.S. dollar                      0.733297         0.7347       0.733917       0.739182
Algerian dinar                   0.005634       0.005639       0.005633       0.005645
Australian dollar                 0.47569       0.474543                      0.475664
Botswana pula                    0.054557       0.054515        0.05431        0.05433
Brazilian real                   0.133823       0.133308        0.13318
Brunei dollar                    0.569684       0.570154       0.569988       0.569697
Canadian dollar                  0.533462       0.532971
Chilean peso                     0.000759       0.000762       0.000759       0.000757
Czech koruna                      0.03463       0.034456       0.034531       0.034275
Danish krone                     0.114029       0.113662       0.113734
Indian rupee                     0.008361       0.008369       0.008387       0.008462
Israeli New Shekel               0.212673       0.213142       0.215604       0.216515
Korean won                       0.000529       0.000531       0.000524       0.000532
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39953        2.40334        2.40156
Malaysian ringgit                0.173459       0.173667       0.173278       0.172807
Mauritian rupee                  0.016015       0.015911       0.015839       0.015749
Mexican peso                     0.039384       0.039159       0.038876
New Zealand dollar               0.433489        0.43384       0.434552       0.434491
Norwegian krone                  0.071798       0.071543       0.071479
Omani rial                        1.90714        1.91079        1.90876
Peruvian sol                     0.206667
Philippine peso                  0.012764       0.012774       0.012569
Polish zloty                     0.198221       0.198214       0.198479       0.196926
Qatari riyal                     0.201455       0.201841       0.201626
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.195546        0.19592       0.195711
Singapore dollar                 0.569684       0.570154       0.569988       0.569697
Swedish krona                    0.076005       0.075923       0.075902
Swiss franc                      0.908896       0.906813       0.908313
Thai baht                        0.022652       0.022694       0.022599       0.022544
Trinidadian dollar               0.108656         0.1092       0.109018
U.A.E. dirham                    0.199672       0.200054       0.199841
Uruguayan peso                   0.018317       0.018307       0.018296
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Trade agreement with US: Govt says country secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

IT, IT-enabled services to face 4pc WHT

PM welcomes sharp rebound in exports

FBR aligns banking income with taxable income

24 SOEs to be privatised in 3 phases: minister

Early disposal of govt debt securities: FBR to levy 20pc capital gains tax

NA passes ‘Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025’

June FCA: Nepra approves Re0.78/kWh negative adjustment

CCP report: Fertilizer sector cites multiple flaws

Proposed amendments to NEP Strategic Directive-87: PD facing strong resistance from provinces

Read more stories