BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
BOP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.09%)
DGKC 182.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 49.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.03%)
HUBC 164.53 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.24%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.67%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.76%)
POWER 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
PPL 189.74 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (5.22%)
PREMA 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.2%)
PTC 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.76%)
SNGP 122.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.84%)
SSGC 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.01%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TREET 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Home appliance companies pay Rs90mn fine for engaging in anti-competitive conduct: CCP

  • CCP says that both companies had violated competition law
BR Web Desk Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:12pm

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has received a total amount of Rs90 million from two electronic home appliance brands, paid against the penalties imposed for engaging in anti-competitive conduct.

The penalties were imposed after the CCP concluded that both companies had violated competition law by restricting their dealers from selling products below specified prices, offering discounts, or providing package deals — practices that limited price competition in the market, the CCP said in a press release.

Household appliances sector: Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against price fixing

Although the companies challenged the CCP’s order before the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT), the tribunal upheld the commission’s findings and directed the companies to deposit the penalty amount within 30 days.

“The CCP reiterates its warning to all undertakings to refrain from price-fixing practices, including setting minimum or maximum resale prices and placing restrictions on discounts or promotional offers. Such conduct constitutes a serious infringement of the Competition Act, 2010, and undermines free market competition,” the CCP said.

Comments

200 characters

Home appliance companies pay Rs90mn fine for engaging in anti-competitive conduct: CCP

PM Shehbaz calls for ‘effective national policy’ on population surge

Blast claims three lives, injures 14 in South Waziristan’s Wana area

Pakistan Navy, ANF seize $38 million worth of narcotics off Pasni coast

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan Refinery to buy its first Nigerian Bonny Light oil from Vitol, sources say

Gold price per tola increases to over Rs362,000 in Pakistan

Seven injured as factory building collapses due to fire in Karachi

Pakistani textile exporter to establish subsidiary in US to tap global markets

Pakistan risks wasting ‘golden opportunity’ in US market: FPCCI

Read more stories