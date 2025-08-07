BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
BOP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 7.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 84.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.87%)
DCL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.39%)
DGKC 181.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.27%)
FCCL 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.59%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.84%)
GCIL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
HUBC 165.47 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.81%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
LOTCHEM 21.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
MLCF 83.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.39%)
NBP 139.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.2%)
PAEL 42.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.4%)
PIAHCLA 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
POWER 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
PPL 183.60 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.81%)
PREMA 40.17 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
PRL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.23%)
PTC 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.53%)
SNGP 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
TREET 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.88%)
TRG 58.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,852 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 42,343 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
KSE100 145,590 Increased By 501.4 (0.35%)
KSE30 44,722 Increased By 9.2 (0.02%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola reaches Rs362,200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 07 Aug, 2025 01:20pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs362,200 after a gain of Rs2,900 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs310,528 after it accumulated Rs2,487.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs359,300 after a gain of Rs1,300 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,395 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $29, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs49 to reach Rs4,059.

US gold Gold trade gold rate gold per tola gold rates in Pakistan international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan gold price per tola local gold prices gold reserves Gold Prices in Pakistan Today record high gold rates

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola reaches Rs362,200 in Pakistan

Blast claims three lives, injures 14 in South Waziristan’s Wana area

PSX rally continues as KSE-100 hits new high

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistani textile exporter to establish subsidiary in US to tap global markets

Pakistan risks wasting ‘golden opportunity’ in US market: FPCCI

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Pakistan’s renewable rush: Another textile firm plans 7.2MW solar system

Meat exporter TOMCL qualifies for all Carrefour retail networks in UAE

Trump’s higher tariff rates hit goods from major US trading partners

Read more stories