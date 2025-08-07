Gold price per tola reaches Rs362,200 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs362,200 after a gain of Rs2,900 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs310,528 after it accumulated Rs2,487.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs359,300 after a gain of Rs1,300 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,395 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $29, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs49 to reach Rs4,059.