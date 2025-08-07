KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 31.358 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 36,123.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 15.547 billion, followed by COTS (PKR7.118 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.458 billion), Silver (PKR 1.408 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.212 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.105 billion),SP 500 (PKR 408.758 million), DJ (PKR 400.508 million), Natural Gas (PKR 238.740 million), Palladium (PKR 101.701 million), Copper (PKR 85.966 million), Brent (PKR 16.347 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 11.454 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 40 lots amounting to PKR 239.563 PMEX daily trading report

