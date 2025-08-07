BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-07

Gold prices fall on profit-taking

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

LONDON: Gold prices fell on Wednesday as investors booked profits after prices hit a near two-week high in the previous session, while the market’s focus shifted to US President Donald Trump’s upcoming Federal Reserve nominations.

Spot gold eased 0.3% at $3,371.31 per ounce by 0956 a.m. ET (1356 GMT). US gold futures fell 0.2% to $3,427.10. “We view this as a bit of a pullback... a little profit-taking from the recent move higher in the midst of a quieter time on the economic front, and a little lesser need for that safe-haven demand,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Gold logged gains for three consecutive sessions after weaker-than-expected US employment growth data on Friday. Market participants now see an over 87% chance of a September rate cut, up from 63% earlier, as per CME FedWatch. Gold tends to perform well during economic uncertainty and a low-interest environment further supports the non-yielding asset.

Trump said on Tuesday he will name a Fed Board nominee by the end of the week and has narrowed options to replace Chair Jerome Powell. Elsewhere, spot silver added 0.1% to $37.86 per ounce. Meanwhile, platinum edged up 1% to $1,334.05 and palladium dropped 2.2% to $1,147, reaching its lowest level since July 11.

“The concern about sanctions on Russia has been one of the factors that had supported platinum and palladium over the course of the last several weeks. So, the prospects for decreased tensions between the US and Russia most certainly has allowed for prices to come down in recent sessions,” Meger said.

Russia is a major supplier of palladium and platinum. US envoy Steve Witkoff held “useful and constructive” talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Kremlin aide said, two days before the expiry of a deadline set by Trump for Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine or face new sanctions.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices fall on profit-taking

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories