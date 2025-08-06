BML 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
CNERGY 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
CPHL 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.68%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.59%)
FCCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.4%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.68%)
GCIL 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
HUBC 162.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.15%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 84.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
NBP 137.19 Increased By ▲ 10.43 (8.23%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.32%)
PIAHCLA 20.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.50 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (1.58%)
PREMA 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
PRL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
SNGP 121.33 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TREET 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
TRG 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,712 Increased By 111.1 (0.76%)
BR30 42,246 Increased By 719 (1.73%)
KSE100 144,067 Increased By 1030.1 (0.72%)
KSE30 44,345 Increased By 348.4 (0.79%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive trend against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 282-283 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2025 10:19am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:15am, the currency was hovering at 282.43, a gain of Re0.14.

On Tuesday, the currency settled at 282.57.

Internationally, the US dollar was rangebound on Wednesday, with investors choosing to stay on the sidelines ahead of US President Donald Trump’s pick to fill a coming vacancy on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors.

Trump said on Tuesday he will decide on a nominee by the end of the week and had separately narrowed the possible replacements for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to a short list of four.

Data out the same day also showed the US services sector activity unexpectedly flatlined in July even as input costs climbed by the most in nearly three years, underscoring the hit from Trump’s tariffs on the economy, which has also begun to bite corporate earnings.

Still, those did little to sway the dollar, as traders were hesitant to take on fresh positions ahead of news on who would fill the Fed board vacancy. Concerns are mounting that partisan loyalty would invade the staid world of central bank policy.

The dollar was last little changed at 147.54 yen, while the euro ticked up 0.02% to $1.5760. Sterling last bought $1.3304.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was last at 98.76, still some distance away from its peak of 100.25 hit on Friday before the nonfarm payrolls figures.

Traders continue to price in an over 90% chance of a Fed cut in September, with about 58 basis points worth of easing expected by the year-end.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed on Wednesday, rebounding from a five-week low in the previous day, on concerns of supply disruptions after US President Donald Trump’s threats of tariffs on India over its Russian crude purchases.

Brent crude futures rose 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $67.93 a barrel by 0119 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $65.44 a barrel, up 28 cents, or 0.4%.

Both contracts fell by more than $1 on Tuesday to settle at their lowest in five weeks, marking a fourth session of losses, on oversupply concerns from OPEC+’s planned September output hike.

This is an intra-day update

