BML 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
CNERGY 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
CPHL 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.68%)
DCL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.59%)
FCCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.4%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.68%)
GCIL 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
HUBC 162.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.15%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 84.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
NBP 137.19 Increased By ▲ 10.43 (8.23%)
PAEL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.32%)
PIAHCLA 20.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.50 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (1.58%)
PREMA 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
PRL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
SNGP 121.33 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TREET 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
TRG 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,712 Increased By 111.1 (0.76%)
BR30 42,246 Increased By 719 (1.73%)
KSE100 144,067 Increased By 1030.1 (0.72%)
KSE30 44,345 Increased By 348.4 (0.79%)
Markets

Bulls charge ahead: KSE-100 crosses 144,000

BR Web Desk Published August 6, 2025 Updated August 6, 2025 10:35am

There was no stopping the bulls at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 144,000 level during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 10:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at 144,073.47 level, an increase of 1,036.31 points or 0.72%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including ARL, OGDC, POL, SNGPL, SSGC, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in the green.

Analysts says the ongoing rally is fueled by bullish sentiment, encouraging macroeconomic indicators, and renewed investor confidence.

On Tuesday, the PSX extended its historic rally with the KSE-100 Index soaring to yet another record high. The benchmark index climbed 985 points, or 0.69%, to close at an unprecedented 143,037.17.

Internationally, Asian shares slipped along with Wall Street on Wednesday, after weak US data highlighted the damage tariffs were having on economic activity and earnings, while the dollar struggled with the drag from lower bond yields.

US services sector activity unexpectedly flatlined in July, data showed on Tuesday.

Employment further weakened and input costs climbed by the most in nearly three years, underscoring the impact from President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.

Second-quarter earnings results also revealed pressure from Trump’s tariff wars. Taco Bell parent Yum Brands missed expectations as steep trade duties dent consumer spending, while Caterpillar warned that US tariffs would cost it up to $1.5 billion this year.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2%, while Japan’s Nikkei eked out a small 0.2% gain.

Both Chinese blue chips and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were flat.

Nasdaq futures fell 0.3% and S&P 500 futures eased 0.1%.

Trump on Tuesday said it would announce tariffs on semiconductors and chips in the next week or so, while the US would initially impose a “small tariff” on pharmaceutical imports before increasing it substantially in a year or two.

He also said the US was close to a trade deal with China and that he would meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, before the end of the year if an agreement was struck. However, he threatened to further raise tariffs on goods from India over its Russian oil purchases.

This is an intra-day update

