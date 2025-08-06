KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 30.433billion and the numbers of lots traded were 33,120.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.782 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 8.060 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.965 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.794 billion), Silver (PKR 1.781 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.729 billion), SP500 (PKR 367.847 million), Natural Gas (PKR 284.029 million), DJ (PKR 211.573 million), Palladium (PKR 205.169 million), Copper (PKR 66.709 million), Brent (PKR 27.065 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 22.774 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 20 lots amounting to PKR 134.193 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025