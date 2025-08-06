KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 05, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 284.34 285.15 AED 77.39 77.60 EURO 327.91 329.64 SAR 75.66 75.95 GBP 377.03 379.00 INTERBANK 282.60 282.80 JPY 1.89 1.94 =========================================================================

