BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP disqualifies nine PTI lawmakers including Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul

  • Election Commission of Pakistan says seats of legislators have become vacant
BR Web Desk Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 05:42pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disqualified nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators including Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Zartaj Gul, following their conviction by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad in the case pertaining to May 9 riots.

In a notification, the election commission announced since they had been convicted by the ATC, therefore, they were disqualified and de-notified. Hence, the ECP said, their seats have become vacant.

“Senator Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub Khan, MNA from NA-18 Haripur, Rai Haider Ali Khan, MNA from NA-96 Faisalabad-II, Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, MNA from NA-104 Faisalabad-X, Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, MNA from NA-143 Sahiwal-III, Zartaj Gul, MNA from NA-185 DG Khan-II, Muhammad Ansar Iqbal, MPA from PP-73 Sargodha-III, Junaid Afzal Sahi, MPA from PP-98 Faisalabad-I and Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, MPA from PP-203 Sahiwal-VI, have been convicted and sentenced for imprisonment.”

As a consequence, the election body said, they had been “disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution and are hereby de-notified” as well.

ATC Faisalabad on July 31 sentenced more than 100 members of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party to prison terms on charges related to riots that targeted military installations in 2023, a court order seen by Reuters said.

Fifty-eight of the defendants, who included parliamentarians and senior officials, were sentenced to 10 years in prison and the rest were given sentences ranging from one to three years, the court said.

May 9 riots: Court sentences Omar Ayub, Shibli, Zartaj to 10 years imprisonment

The accused included Ayub and Faraz, the leaders of PTI in the lower and upper houses of the parliament respectively, the court order read.

“The prosecution has proved its case against the accused without a shadow of doubt,” it said in announcing the sentences.

Imran, who has been in prison since 2023 facing charges of corruption, land fraud and disclosure of official secrets, is being tried separately on similar charges related to the riot.

The government accused him and other leaders of inciting the May 9, 2023, protests, during which demonstrators attacked military and government buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The former prime minister denies wrongdoing and says all the cases are politically motivated to dismantle his party.

Imran’s arrest had prompted the countrywide violent protests.

The ATC ruling does not directly affect the incitement case against him in which prosecution is still presenting witnesses.

The PTI party said it will challenge the verdict. The ruling is the third such mass conviction in a month.

PTI protests PTI lawmakers Ecp disqualifies

Comments

200 characters

ECP disqualifies nine PTI lawmakers including Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul

Scores of PTI workers, leaders arrested as party demands Imran Khan’s release

Pakistan’s budget deficit at 5.4% of GDP; primary surplus climbs to 2.4% in FY25

Gwadar Port Authority to partner with Chinese firm to boost investments

Rupee climbs against US dollar

Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf awarded Turkiye’s prestigious Legion of Merit

Pakistan, UK agree to deepen defence cooperation

Govt confident of full-year achievement as FBR meets July tax target

President, PM, armed forces reiterate support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

FO rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Ukraine conflict

Read more stories