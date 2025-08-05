BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BOP 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
CPHL 86.88 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (5.26%)
DCL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.81%)
DGKC 184.70 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (2.43%)
FCCL 48.38 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.53%)
FFL 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
GCIL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 160.80 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.82%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.24%)
LOTCHEM 21.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
MLCF 85.69 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
NBP 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.31%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
PPL 177.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.51%)
PREMA 40.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.73%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 121.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.35%)
SSGC 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.03%)
TREET 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
TRG 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.44%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 14,604 Increased By 121.7 (0.84%)
BR30 41,574 Increased By 293.7 (0.71%)
KSE100 142,800 Increased By 747.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 43,938 Increased By 231.7 (0.53%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee climbs against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 282-283 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2025 09:57am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar, appreciating 0.12% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 282.33, a gain of Re0.33.

On Monday, the currency settled at 282.66.

Globally, the US dollar wavered on Tuesday as the rising odds of Federal Reserve rate cuts weighed on sentiment, while investors assessed the broader economic impact of US tariffs unleashed last week.

The dollar remained under pressure following Friday’s US jobs report that showed cracks in the labour market, prompting traders to swiftly price in rate cuts next month.

US President Donald Trump’s firing of a top statistics official and the resignation of Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler also exacerbated market unease, leading to a sharp dive in the dollar on Friday.

The US currency found its footing on Monday but was weaker in early trading on Tuesday. The euro last bought $1.1579 while sterling stood at $1.3298.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, was at 98.688 after touching a one-week low earlier in the session.

Traders are now pricing in a 94.4% chance of the Fed cutting rates in its next meeting in September, compared to 63% a week earlier, CME FedWatch tool showed.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday after three days of declines on mounting oversupply concerns after OPEC+ agreed to another large output increase in September, though the potential for more Russian supply disruptions supported the market.

Brent crude futures were unchanged at $68.76 a barrel by 0036 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.27 a barrel, down 2 cents, or 0.03%.

Both contracts fell by more than 1% in the previous session to settle at their lowest in a week.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee climbs against US dollar

FBR to disallow 50pc business expenditure

PSX extends bull run, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Sales tax payers: FBR to hold public hearings before action

Oil little changed after hitting one-week low, oversupply concerns linger

FBR eases key Finance Act provisions

Nepra hints at negative tariff adjustment of Rs1.80/unit

Economic situation: JICA team to draft assessment report

PM visits flood-hit areas of G-B

Dar, Rubio discuss economic cooperation

Read more stories