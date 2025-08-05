BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
PM visits flood-hit areas of G-B

NNI Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

GILGIT: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas of Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, where he expressed deep concern over the devastation caused by recent monsoon rains.

He stressed that although Pakistan’s role in climate change is minimal, the country continues to suffer disproportionately from global warming. He also chaired a meeting to review the damages, relief operations, and rehabilitation from the recent floods.

During his one-day visit, the PM was briefed by Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan on the aftermath of the devastation caused by the recent rains and floods, which impacted both tourists and locals. Shehbaz Sharif expressed regret over the loss of lives and damage to property, calling it a “national tragedy.”

Nine die in floods across Gilgit-Baltistan, says official

“Despite our negligible contribution to environmental degradation, Pakistan is among the countries most affected by global warming,” the PM said. He also said the entire nation, including himself, was saddened by the losses across the country, especially in GB.

“The destruction caused by global warming, whether it is in Diamer, Ganche or other areas. Pakistan is among the top 10 countries in the world facing this destruction and losses as a result of global warming.”

Urgent climate strategy and funding demanded

Shehbaz directed the climate change minister to immediately prepare a national strategy to combat climate impacts and secure international funds for mitigation and adaptation. He also ordered the establishment of modern infrastructure for weather forecasting, relief preparations, and dealing with natural disasters.

“I’ve asked the Climate Change Ministry to act swiftly. We need to bring in funds and take serious steps to adapt,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif lauded the efforts of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Ministry of Communications and other institutions for the prompt restoration of highways and the safe transfer of stranded people.

The meeting was briefed that the July 21 cloudburst in Gilgit-Baltistan caused damage to tourists and the local population. Over 600 people were rescued and the affected highways were reopened shortly after. Five tent settlements were set up for the rescue operation, while 10 helicopters and two C-130 aircraft were used to transport people to safer places, the meeting was told.

The prime minister instructed authorities to: Complete damage surveys of highways and infrastructure; Restore communication links in affected regions on priority; Ensure coordination between NDMA and provincial institutions during emergencies; Accelerate rehabilitation for monsoon-affected communities.

Reaffirming his commitment to disaster resilience, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of long-term planning and readiness in the face of climate-induced natural disasters, especially in vulnerable regions like Gilgit-Baltistan.

Federal ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar, Amir Muqam, and Mosaddeq Malik were also present during the high-level briefing and review session.

