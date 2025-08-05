BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
Aug 05, 2025
World Print 2025-08-05

Iran says US accountability for attacks on nuclear sites part of any future talks

AFP Published 05 Aug, 2025 05:37am

TEHRAN: Iran said Monday it would hold the United States accountable for attacks on its nuclear sites in any future negotiations, while ruling out direct talks with Washington.

The United States struck key Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22, briefly joining a war launched by Israel that had derailed talks on Tehran’s atomic programme.

“In any potential negotiation... the issue of holding the United States accountable and demanding compensation for committing military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities will be one of the topics on the agenda,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a press briefing on Monday.

Asked whether Iran would engage in direct talks with the United States, Baqaei said: “No.”

In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented attack targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, but also hitting residential areas over 12 days of war. US forces joined with attacks on nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.

The fighting derailed talks that began in April and had been the highest-level contact between Tehran and Washington since the United States abandoned in 2018 a landmark agreement on Iran’s nuclear activities.

Following the war, Tehran suspended cooperation with the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog and demanded guarantees against military action before resuming any negotiations.

