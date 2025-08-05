KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 46.023billion and the numbers of lots traded were 49,530.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.579 billion, followed by COTS (PKR14.255 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.670 billion),Platinum (PKR 2.138 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.752 billion),Silver (PKR 1.391 billion), SP500 (PKR 800.750 million),DJ (PKR 768.351 million), Copper (PKR 167.166 million), Palladium (PKR 137.969 million), Natural Gas (PKR 121.685 million), Japan Equity (PKR 80.241 million), Brent (PKR 33.511 million) and Aluminium (PKR 1.397 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 28 lots amounting to PKR 125.335 million were traded.

