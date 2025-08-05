Markets Print 2025-08-05
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (August 04, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 284.46 285.25 JPY 1.90 1.95
EURO 328.65 330.30 AED 77.40 77.60
GBP 377.05 378.90 SAR 75.74 76.00
INTERBANK 282.70 282.90
=========================================================================
