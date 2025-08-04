BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.5%)
CPHL 82.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.41%)
DCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
DGKC 176.70 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (2.68%)
FCCL 47.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.75%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GCIL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
HUBC 153.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.86%)
MLCF 84.69 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.39%)
NBP 127.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.6%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.38%)
POWER 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
PPL 182.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.4%)
PREMA 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 31.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SNGP 122.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.52%)
SSGC 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.86%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.01%)
TREET 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.83%)
TRG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (6.15%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,496 Increased By 71.2 (0.49%)
BR30 41,190 Increased By 331.6 (0.81%)
KSE100 142,226 Increased By 1191 (0.84%)
KSE30 43,718 Increased By 383.9 (0.89%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sugar cartelisation case hearing postponed on mills’ request

  • Over 70 sugar mills requested postponement of hearing, says CCP
BR Web Desk Published August 4, 2025 Updated August 4, 2025 12:48pm

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has postponed and rescheduled the hearing of sugar cartelisation case to September 22–25, on request of sugar mills.

Over 70 sugar mills had requested the postponement of the hearing, the CCP said in a press release.

In their adjournment requests, they stated they would not be able to appear due to Supreme Court holidays. More than 50 mills have also filed appeals in the Supreme Court against the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT)’s decision.

The competition commission said that the hearing is being postponed once to fulfill the exigencies for justice. However, no further delay or adjournment will be granted, it maintained. The case will be heard on a daily basis, the commission added.

Notices issued to sugar mills for rehearing in cartelisation case

Earlier, the tribunal had ordered the CCP to rehear the case.

CCP issued notices to the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) on July 9 and its member sugar mills to appear for a hearing in the matter of show cause notices issued to the PSMA and member mills in November 2020 for alleged cartelisation and anti-competitive conduct.

The proceedings were scheduled for August 4, 5, 6 and 7, 2025.

“The hearing notices have been issued in compliance with the May 21, 2025 order of the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT), which directed the matter to be reheard by the Chairperson or Member of the Commission who was not part of the earlier conflicting opinions. The Tribunal further directed that the matter be decided preferably within 90 days,” the CCP statement read.

In 2021, the CCP had imposed a penalty of nearly Rs44 billion on PSMA and its member mills for violating competition laws. The order, however, was challenged in the CAT, which questioned the legality of the casting vote exercised by the then chairperson to break a 2-2 deadlock in the original four-member bench.

Rs44bn penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing

“The tribunal held that no casting vote could be exercised in quasi-judicial proceedings under the Competition Act, 2010, and set aside the resulting order.

“Through the current notices, CCP has directed all concerned parties to nominate authorized representatives and appear with all relevant facts and material for the rehearing,” the CCP said.

CCP ‘unearths’ sugar cartel

CCP “unearthed” a cartel in the sugar industry through an extensive enquiry in October 2020, which concluded that the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has been acting as a front runner for cartelisation in the sugar industry since 2010.

The CCP’s enquiry report concluded, while determining the causes behind the sugar shortage/crisis and price hike, that the sugar mills were using the PSMA platform to take a collective decision to use exports as a means of sustaining or controlling prices or “keeping it stable”.

The enquiry has concluded that the hike in sugar prices appears to be the direct result of misreporting in sugar stock positions (of which PSMA was aware of) that led to a decision to delay sugar imports.

The enquiry report observed that the decision not to import in a timely manner caused a rise in sugar prices between, July to September 2020 by Rs11.6 per kg.

Report accuses sugar millers of acting like cartel

The CCP has the evidence that indicates that in 2019 only, the domestic price of sugar hiked by Rs18/kg due to the commodity’s export, while the sugar barons made an additional gain of Rs40 billion in revenue in addition to payment of Rs29.22 billion as subsidy to them.

The enquiry report said that evidence gathered during raids on the premises of the PSMA and the JDW Sugar Mills seems to suggest these anti-competitive activities have continued since 2010.

Comments

200 characters

Sugar cartelisation case hearing postponed on mills’ request

PSX maintains bullish run, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Pakistan, US to continue cooperation on shared interests

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli govt officials’ provocative actions against Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Pakistan’s TOMCL enters into Tajikistan with $3.24mn export deal

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

Pakistan beat West Indies by 13 runs to capture T20 series

At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing

Read more stories