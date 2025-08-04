Sugar cartelisation case hearing postponed on mills’ request

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has postponed and rescheduled the hearing of sugar cartelisation case to September 22–25, on request of sugar mills.

Over 70 sugar mills had requested the postponement of the hearing, the CCP said in a press release.

In their adjournment requests, they stated they would not be able to appear due to Supreme Court holidays. More than 50 mills have also filed appeals in the Supreme Court against the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT)’s decision.

The competition commission said that the hearing is being postponed once to fulfill the exigencies for justice. However, no further delay or adjournment will be granted, it maintained. The case will be heard on a daily basis, the commission added.

Notices issued to sugar mills for rehearing in cartelisation case

Earlier, the tribunal had ordered the CCP to rehear the case.

CCP issued notices to the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) on July 9 and its member sugar mills to appear for a hearing in the matter of show cause notices issued to the PSMA and member mills in November 2020 for alleged cartelisation and anti-competitive conduct.

The proceedings were scheduled for August 4, 5, 6 and 7, 2025.

“The hearing notices have been issued in compliance with the May 21, 2025 order of the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT), which directed the matter to be reheard by the Chairperson or Member of the Commission who was not part of the earlier conflicting opinions. The Tribunal further directed that the matter be decided preferably within 90 days,” the CCP statement read.

In 2021, the CCP had imposed a penalty of nearly Rs44 billion on PSMA and its member mills for violating competition laws. The order, however, was challenged in the CAT, which questioned the legality of the casting vote exercised by the then chairperson to break a 2-2 deadlock in the original four-member bench.

Rs44bn penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing

“The tribunal held that no casting vote could be exercised in quasi-judicial proceedings under the Competition Act, 2010, and set aside the resulting order.

“Through the current notices, CCP has directed all concerned parties to nominate authorized representatives and appear with all relevant facts and material for the rehearing,” the CCP said.

CCP ‘unearths’ sugar cartel

CCP “unearthed” a cartel in the sugar industry through an extensive enquiry in October 2020, which concluded that the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has been acting as a front runner for cartelisation in the sugar industry since 2010.

The CCP’s enquiry report concluded, while determining the causes behind the sugar shortage/crisis and price hike, that the sugar mills were using the PSMA platform to take a collective decision to use exports as a means of sustaining or controlling prices or “keeping it stable”.

The enquiry has concluded that the hike in sugar prices appears to be the direct result of misreporting in sugar stock positions (of which PSMA was aware of) that led to a decision to delay sugar imports.

The enquiry report observed that the decision not to import in a timely manner caused a rise in sugar prices between, July to September 2020 by Rs11.6 per kg.

Report accuses sugar millers of acting like cartel

The CCP has the evidence that indicates that in 2019 only, the domestic price of sugar hiked by Rs18/kg due to the commodity’s export, while the sugar barons made an additional gain of Rs40 billion in revenue in addition to payment of Rs29.22 billion as subsidy to them.

The enquiry report said that evidence gathered during raids on the premises of the PSMA and the JDW Sugar Mills seems to suggest these anti-competitive activities have continued since 2010.